Woman soothsayer, siblings among four held for cheating trio of Rs 80 lakh

Chennai :

Among the accused, Fathima (40) of Tambaram is an astrologer-cum-soothsayer, while Rahmad Beevi Nisha (28) and Abu Hasan (35) were her siblings. The fourth accused Rajendran is Abu Hasan’s friend, said Tambaram police, who arrested them based on the complaints of three women.





Anthony Ammal (41) of Kannadapalayam near Tambaram and Karpagam (35) of the same locality decided to approach Fathima to know their fortunes since their husbands separated from them due to family issues a year ago.





Fathima, who has her office in West Tambaram, told the women that somebody has activated evil forces against their families, and offered to ward them off by performing special pujas.





Fathima’s siblings and Rajendran too persuaded the women to be part of the remedial pujas.





The two victims were soon joined by Karpagam’s younger sister Anitha (29) who too complained that she has family issues.





Fathima conducted pujas in her office every weekend and started extorting money from the women trio. While she collected about Rs 80 lakh from all three women over a year, the families did not reunite as Fathima promised.





On suspicion, the victims demanded their money back but were threatened in return that they would be made to bleed to death with the occult powers.





Scared women inquired about Fathima in the neighbourhood and found out that she is fake and that she has recently bought a luxury home at Irumbuliyur.





Based on their complaint, Tambaram police registered a case and arrested Fathima and three others. They were remanded in judicial custody.