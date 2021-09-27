Job fraud: Case against two IAS academies in city

Chennai :

The victim K Silambarasan of Cuddalore district, an MSc BEd graduate, is a teacher at a private school in Neyveli.





One of his colleagues allegedly asked him to meet his brother Johnson, who runs Nimir IAS Academy in Chromepet, to get a government job.





Johnson reportedly introduced Silambarasan to Sivakumar of Agni IAS academy claiming that the latter is close to several senior officials in the state government and that he knows the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.





Believing them, Silambarasan gave Rs 3 lakh to them in 2019 for a job at a government school. However, Silambarasan was told that only the assistant education officer post was vacant for which he had to pay another Rs 7 lakh by pledging his wife’s jewellery.





While Silambarasan was sent an offer letter on WhatsApp and asked to wait for the original order by post, he grew suspicious since he did not get the order as promised.





When Silambarasan inquired about the duo, he found out that they have cheated many others in a similar manner and two men — Ranjith and Manoj — worked as agents for them.





Based on his complaint, the Central Crime Branch police registered a case against all four suspects under five different sections. Further investigation is on.