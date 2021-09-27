Students take out heritage walk at Fort St George

Chennai :

The ‘heritage work’ commenced from Water Gate at Fort St George and passed through King’s Barracks, Clive Palace, The Cornwallis Cupola, St George’s Fort Museum, North Street, Parade Square, St Mary’s Church, Wallajah Gate, St Thomas Gate and Thomas Street Street and ended up at St George Gate.





The ‘heritage walk’ was held as part of the International Tourism Day celebration, in which close to 50 college students from different colleges in the city participated and visited the heritage sites located inside St George Fort. During the ‘heritage walk’, students were explained about the history of the heritage sites and the impact they have on today’s politics.





Similar programmes were also organised in other parts of the State. In Pudukkottai, Minister for Law S Regupathy on initiated a special tour for the differently abled, girl students of sports hostels and general public to take them to various tourists and heritage spots in the district.





The tour, organised jointly by the district administration and the Tourism Department, had three groups — one consisting of persons with disabilities; another consisting of girl students of sports hostels and the third comprising a section of general public who were taken in separate buses arranged for the purpose.





World Tourism Day is celebrated by the Union Nations every year on September 27 and on the day various events are conducted to stress the importance of tourism. Every year global tourism day is celebrated with a theme and this year the theme is ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’.