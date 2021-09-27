DT Campus: SRMIST announces 10th Tamil Peraayam awards

Chennai :

The winners were announced by Founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Institutions, Dr TR Paarivendhar along with SRMIST Vice Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan and Tamil Peraayam head Karu Nagarajan.





Speaking on the occasion, Paarivendhar said, “Each year we allocate about Rs 20 lakh towards this Thamizh Academy Awards. We call for nominations and the selection process is done in three stages.”





“This is the 10th year we are giving out this award. We have had over 350 entries this year. The purpose of this awards is to encourage many more to promote the language all over the world,” he added. The winners were awarded for their best contribution towards Tamil language, literature and culture for 2021.





Fit India run





About 600 students and faculty members participated in the Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology. Organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science, the event was flagged off by Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, who also participated in the run. Director (Sports) Dr K Vaithianathan was also present on the occasion. The run was scheduled inside the premises and participants were given certificates.





30th Convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held





Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held its 30th Convocation on September 25, 2021 at the institution’s auditorium. Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Director A Rajarajan, delivered convocation address.





The institute maintains high and consistent campus recruitment statistics over the years. Accordingly, a total of 257 companies have visited the campus during the academic year 2020-21 and 91.60 per cent of our students have secured job offers.





A total of 2,892 graduates received their degrees. Nearly,… Undergraduates, 386 Postgraduates, 10 Diploma in Pharmacy and 145 Ph.D scholars received their degrees. Among them, 24 students were awarded gold medals for their exemplary performance in academics.





Eminent recruiters list of the institution includes Amazon, Oracle, Microsoft, Siemens, Cognizant, Capgemini, TCS and Wipro.





Cuemath commissions study with Nielson





Cuemath, a live-class platform for math and coding, recently commissioned a study with market research firm Nielsen to highlight learning challenges faced by students and concern areas cited by parents in terms of Math learning post the COVID pandemic.





The survey highlights that the learning loss in Math among children in Chennai worsened in the last 18 months. About 43 per cent of parents feel that Math anxiety has contributed to this learning loss, while 38 per cent feel that mathematical concepts have confused their children during this period.





Nearly, 60 per cent of parents in Chennai see enhanced classroom teaching like interactive videos, game-based learning and Do It Yourself activities by either schools or EdTech platforms as a solution to address learning loss in Mathematics. Parents in Chennai (45 per cent) also feel worksheets provided by schools and EdTech platforms are very helpful, second only to Kolkata (48 pc).





At a national level, 52 per cent parents opine that the EdTech platforms help children. This resonates immensely with parents in Chennai (51 per cent).





Because of Edtech, 2 out of 10 Chennai parents feel less pressured to teach children.





Dr Agarwal’s Institute invites applications for BSc, MSc





Dr Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry (DAIO), a leading optometry college in the country, invites applications for its BSc and MSc Optometry programmes. The last date for submitting applications for the new academic year is October 31. The courses will commence at Chennai once the government gives nod.





Interested students can apply online at https://www.dragarwal.com/study/ & contact 9167398613 for more details.





DAIO’s BSc Optometry is a 4-year programme (3 years academics + 1 year internship) and its MSc Optometry is a 2-year one. The institute offers UG and PG courses in association with Alagappa University and PRIST University, respectively.





The eligibility for enrolling in BSc Optometry is a pass in 10+2 from a recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in science stream with Biology, while the eligibility for the PG programme is UG degree in Optometry from a recognised university with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent marks.





The annual intake of DAIO is about 100 students.





Upon completion of the courses, the practitioners can get into general practice or focus on specialties.