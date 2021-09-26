Women police officers participate in cycle rally to promote women's safety in Chennai

Chennai :

Women personnel of the Greater Chennai Police participated in a cycle rally to accentuate the fact that the city remains safe for women. The rally flagged off by Mylapore Deputy Commissioner Disha Mittal from the Gandhi statue in Marina covered areas War Memorial, Chennai Central, Aminjikarai, Nungambakkam and Mylapore.





On Sunday morning too, cycle rallies were conducted at ten different spots to create awareness about vaccination for Covid and car free day.