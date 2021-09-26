Metrowater increases water supply to over 1,000 mn litres per day

Chennai :

According to a Metrowater senior official, the water supply has been increased to 1,000 MLD from on Sunday. On August 15, the water manager increased the water supply to more than 900 MLD. The move was taken on a trail basis to check if the pipeline network in the city equipped to carry a large amount of water.





Since August 15, the Metrowater increased the supply gradually to 950 MLD and further to 980 MLD. Of the 1,000.58 million litres supplied on Sunday, 929 million litres are supplied through pipeline. Remaining water was supplied through lorries and to industries and to bulk customers.





As per the Metrowater data, five lakes that supply drinking water to the city has 9,555 Mcft of water on Sunday, which is 5,277 Mcft higher storage previous year. Of the five lakes, Poondi lake had 2,492 Mcft of water. Overall storage of five lakes is 11,757 Mcft.





It may be that the actual requirement of the city is around 1,000 to 1,100 MLD. When the city was under severe draught a few years ago, only around 400 MLD was supplied.





Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government stopped supply of Krishna River water based on the request from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu government made request as lakes brimmed.