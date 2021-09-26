Day after meeting, Stalin inspects pre-monsoon works in Chennai

Chennai :

Stalin, accompanied by Health Minister Ma Subramanian and south Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangpandian, first inspected the construction of the 1.5km long storm water drain works which would prevent flooding in Cancer Institute and Anna University on Gandhi Mandapam Road. The work involves draining flood water from the aforesaid areas into Buckingham Canal through a storm water drain and low level storage facility. The CM also inspected the desilting works on the canal using Hydraulic and high-capacity suction machines besides cleaning silt catch pits. A government release issued said the CM instructed officials to complete flood mitigation works in a week.





Stalin also paid a visit to review the progress of Water Hyacinth removal works using Floating Amphibian machines and Robotic Excavators in Buckingham Canal near Indira Nagar MRTS station and Tiruvanmiyur Lattice Bridge. Officials of Chennai Corporation and Water Resources Department also reviewed the Rs 18.79 crore major drain works in Narayanapuram Lake and instructed officials to expedite the work.





The government statement said that about 500 tonnes of water hyacinth, has been removed from Velachery Lake and flooding prevented in the year using modern technology. The CM later ordered officials to review the work progress daily and complete them before the onset of northeast monsoon.