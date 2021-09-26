Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Gulab, rains likely in State

Chennai :

The cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening. “The deep depression over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in last six hours, and intensified into Cyclonic Storm Gulab,” said the forecast.





According to N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), due to atmospheric circulation and heat convection, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Tiruchy, and Western Ghats districts may witness heavy to moderate rain along with thunderstorms for the next 48 hours.





“Meanwhile, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days as strong winds of 45 kmph to 55 kmph are expected in Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maldives, and the southeastern Arabian Sea,” said Puviarasan.





On Saturday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius and 33.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius were recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, several districts of Tamil Nadu received the highest amount of rainfall on Friday, including Sivaganga 14 cm; Tiruchy, Madurai and Tirunelveli 11 cm; Karur 8 cm; Dindigul and The Nilgiris 6 cm.