Chennai corporation replacing manholes ahead of NE monsoon

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, as many as 6,891 manholes have been identified as damaged. “Apart from this, the damage is identified in 948 stormwater drains. Works are underway to replace the damaged manholes and repair damaged portions of the stormwater drains,” the official said.





He added that of the total damaged stormwater drains, 69 drains have been repaired. Also, 722 manholes have been replaced.





The civic body has commenced desilting of 4,254 stormwater drains with a total length of 695.31 kilometres. Desilting works are completed in 2,893 drains with a total length of 469.07 kilometres.





Meanwhile, civic workers are deployed across the city to clean silt catch pits, where the silt are collected during runoff.





During an inspection, state Chief Secretary V Iran Anbu instructed the civic officials to commence desilting works three months before the onset of the Northeast monsoon next year. Also, he ordered them to create silt catch pits on all the important roads in the city as such is created only at major roads.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the works on Thursday.