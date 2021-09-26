Psychotropic drugs, ganja seized in Chennai

Chennai :

Officials checked two registered parcels booked by a Delhi-based person from Ethiraj Salai to the US, which was declared as documents. However, when checked at the Foreign Post Office, Chennai, officials found that it contained 1,980 tramadol hydrochloride tablets (100 mg).





Similarly, officials found 1,200 tablets of zolpidem tartrate (IP 10 mg) and 1,000 tramadol hydrochloride tablets (100 mg) from two other parcels that were booked from Chennai to the US by a Delhi-based person.





Zolpidem tartrate and tramadol hydrochloride tablets fall in the category of psychotropic substances as mentioned in the schedule to NDPS Act, 985. They cannot be exported without authorisation issued by competent authority under Rule 53 of the Act.





Meanwhile, officials found 194 gm ganja that came from the US and Canada in three parcels.





Totally, 4,180 tablets containing psychotropic substance and 194 gm of ganja imported from abroad were seized from seven postal parcels under NDPS Act, 1985, read with Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress, said a statement from Air Customs.