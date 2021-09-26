Villagers near Perungalathur catch crocodile hatchling

Chennai :

On Saturday morning, the villagers spotted the hatchling near the Sadanandapuram lake. The people who gathered at the spot immediately alerted the police and the Forest Department. But before the officials arrived at the spot, the villagers themselves caught it and tied its limbs to prevent it from going into the lake.





The residents said there are around 10 crocodiles in the lake. They often come out of the waterbody and rest on the stones near the lake. “We had informed the Forest Department many times, urging the officials to catch the crocodiles. But they did not take any steps so far,” said local residents.





Later, the Forest Department Staff who reached there took the crocodile and assured that they would check the lake and catch all the crocodiles soon.