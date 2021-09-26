Replace tea-time snacks with these ragi dishes

(from clockwise) Ragi Pakoda, Ragi Ladoo, Ragi Halwa, Ragi Mug Cake

Chennai :

RAGI PAKODA





Ingredients:





1 cup ragi flour| 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped| 2 tbsp curry leaves finely chopped| 1 tbsp coriander leaves finely chopped| 1/4 cup raw peanuts| 1 tbsp fried gram dal| 1 tsp red chilli powder| 1 tsp hot oil| Salt to taste| Water as needed| Oil to deep fry





Method:

To a mixing bowl, add ragi flour, onion, curry leaves, coriander leaves, Grind peanuts, fried gram dal to a coarse mixture and add it.

Add salt, red chilli powder and hot oil to it. Mix it well first, add water little by little.

Mix well untill it holds together like this when pressed with your palm. The dough should be wet and hold together. Do not add more water and make the dough tight.

Heat oil in a kadai - pinch the dough and add it to hot oil. Do not overcrowd, just add in batches to fry. Turn over and fry.

Fry until crisp. Repeat to finish. Finally, switch off, add curry leaves and fry until crisp.





HALWA RECIPE





Ingredients:





1/4 cup ragi flour| 5 whole cashews (broken)| 1/8 cup ghee|





For making jaggery syrup:





1/4 cup jaggery| 1/2 cup water| 1 and 1/2 cups water





Method:

To a mixing bowl - add ragi flour and water.

Whisk it well without lumps. Transfer to a mixer jar and pulse it few times. Transfer the mixer to a muslin cloth.

Squeeze well to extract milk. Discard the mixture collected in the cloth. Set the extracted milk aside.

To a pan, add jaggery and water.

Boil for a few mins until jaggery dissolves. Strain to remove impurities. Set aside.

Heat 1 tbsp of ghee- add broken cashews, fry till golden brown, remove and set aside. Now, add the extracted ragi milk.

Keep cooking on low flame. It will start to thicken but will take at least 10 mins of stirring. Keep stirring continuously. It will start to coat the ladle.

Add jaggery syrup at this stage. Keep stirring and cooking. Slowly, it will thicken and reach porridge consistency. Start adding ghee in intervals. The colour will slowly change to a dark shade.

Add ghee and mix well. Keep cooking until it gets thick like jelly. It will start to leave the sides of the pan leaving ghee and will not absorb ghee anymore. This is the right stage.

Add ghee-fried cashews, mix well and switch off.





RAGI LADOO





Ingredients:





1 cup ragi flour| 1/2 cup cane sugar| 1/4 cup ghee| 1 and 1/2 tbsp broken cashews| 1/4 tsp cardamom powder





Method:

Heat half of the ghee in a pan, roast the cashews till golden brown. Remove and set aside.

Now add ragi flour to it, roast until a nice aroma comes, it will become sandy in texture and no raw smell.

Roast in low flame for 5-7 mins. Cool down completely then add sugar to it.

Mix well, add cashews, cardamom powder and remaining 1/8 cup ghee to it. Mix well so that it is evenly mixed.

Take a handful of flour, press tight and shape them as ladoos. Repeat to finish the mixture.

Store in a dry container.





MUG CAKE





Ingredients:





3 tbsp ragi flour| 3 tbsp cane sugar| 1 tbsp cooking chocolate| 3 tbsp milk| 1 tbsp cooking oil| 2 drops vanilla essence optional| 1/4 tsp baking soda| a pinch salt





Method:

To a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients except cooking chocolate. Add vanilla essence.

Mix well to form a smooth lump free flowing batter.

Add cooking chocolate. Fold it, Now, the batter is ready.

The cake rises well while steaming so use a cup accordingly. And pour only till 3/4th, then cover it with foil or with a small plate. To a saucepan, add 1 cup water, add 2 tissue papers inside. Place the mug inside.

Close with lid, steam cook for 15-18 mins in low medium flame. Keep checking the water level and pour if needed. Check by inserting with a toothpick in the centre.



