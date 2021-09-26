List of countries where Indians can travel now

Chennai :

THE AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN





Belize - Either a negative PCR test result or proof of having received two full doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is required.





Costa Rica - Testing is not necessary. Travellers must fill out the Health Pass form





El Salvador - Visitors need a LAMP, NAAT, RT-PCR test result issued within 72 hours of the scheduled arrival, or proof of vaccination. Passengers younger than 2 years and those having a diplomatic passport are exempt from this.





Paraguay - Visitors must have a medical certificate with a negative COVID-19 LAMP, NAAT or RT-PCR test result, taken at most 72 hours before arrival, and international medical insurance with coverage of coronavirus treatment costs. Passengers must complete a Traveller’s Health Information at most 24 hours before departure.





Venezuela - All travellers entering Venezuela must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test performed within 48 hours of boarding their incoming flight and will be subjected to a COVID-19 test at the port of entry.





AFRICA





Egypt - All arriving international travellers will need to present a negative PCR test certificate for COVID-19 taken at the most 72 hours before arrival.





Ethiopia - All passengers over 10 years travelling to Ethiopia need to present a negative RT PCR test certificate for COVID-19 before boarding a flight. The certificate validity shouldn’t exceed 120 hours on arrival from the date sample is given. Quarantine is required only if you don’t carry such a certificate.













South Africa - Passengers older than 5 years entering South Africa must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result issued at most 72 hours before departure from the first embarkation point. A completed “Traveller Health Questionnaire” must be submitted not more than 2 days before departure.





Zambia - Visitors to Zambia must have proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the 7 days before their arrival. Quarantine and a second test on arrival are required only if you exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.













EUROPE





France - India has been removed from France’s Red List and if you are vaccinated, you can travel to France with no restrictions linked to health conditions. Unvaccinated traveller aged 12 and over must present a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before departure or a negative antigenic test taken less than 48 hours before departure. You must pledge to self-isolate for 7 days.













Germany - Indian travellers, who have been administered with both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine or who can show proof of recovering from the virus, will not be required to isolate themselves on their arrival in Germany.





Iceland - Travellers who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus can enter Iceland. A vaccination certificate/proof of a previous infection is a must. There are no testing or quarantine requirements.





Russia - Passengers entering the Federation must have a printed negative COVID-19 PCR test result issued at most 72 hours before arrival.





Serbia - Passengers must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued at most 48 hours before arrival. Quarantine is mandated only if you don’t carry the result.





Switzerland - Travellers who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus can enter Iceland. A vaccination certificate/proof of a previous infection is a must. There are no testing or quarantine requirements.





ASIA





Kyrgyzstan - Passengers aged 8 and above must have a printed medical certificate with a negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test result, taken at most 72 hours before departure of the first embarkation point. You may be asked to do a second test upon arrival.





The Maldives - Travellers have to carry a negative RT-PCR test, and also submit a health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal 24 hours before departure from their home country.





Sri Lanka - Only fully vaccinated Indians can enter Sri Lanka. You should have a negative PCR test done within 72 hours prior to arrival. On arrival, a PCR test is performed at your Level 1 ‘Safe & Secure Certified’ hotel and upon a negative on arrival PCR test report, travellers can leave the bio-bubble. The travellers are required to continue the rest of their stay at 3 star or above category hotels.







