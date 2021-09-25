Resume noon-meals for students immediately after schools reopen: Madras High Court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu before whom the PIL seeking resumption of hot cooked meals to school going children came up, said, “It is more than likely that schools may re-open in the next few weeks. The authorities should ensure that as and when schools re-open across the State, the mid-day meal scheme is resumed immediately.”

“In addition, it is now possible for making hot cooked meals available to all school-going children in the rural area, whether by opening the local Anganwadi Centres or by taking other appropriate measures at the local level,” the bench held.





The bench in its direction also recorded the State’s submission that every effort will be made to ensure that the programme is resumed as it was immediately prior to the lockdown of March, 2020, as and when schools re-open and even prior to such time, to the extent practicable.

“In view of the curbs imposed during the second surge of the pandemic having been considerably eased over the recent weeks, the supply of hot cooked meals has resumed and the same is evident from a letter dated September 24, 2021 issued by the Department of Integrated Child Development Services to the Principal Secretary in the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department of the State,” the bench recorded while posing the plea for further hearing to October 22.