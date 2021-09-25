Chennai Corporation to conduct mega vaccination camp at 1,600 locations on Sunday

Chennai :

According to the civic body, residents can know the details using the link





Also, residents can contact 044 25384520, 044 46122300 for more details.





"The plan is to conduct static and mobile camps to cover 1,600 locations," the release added.

On August 26, the civic body had conducted mass vaccination camps in 400 locations across the city. During the day, more than 1.35 lakh persons received their doses.





Similarly, the civic body conducted its first mega vaccination drive on September 12, and camps were conducted at 1,600 locations. More than 1.91 lakh persons received their doses that day. On September 19, more than 2.02 lakh persons received their shots.