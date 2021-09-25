11 kg gold, 4 kg silver, sandalwood among PCB chief’s seized riches

Chennai :

“Except cash, inventory of all other items was taken by the DVAC,” the official said adding the accused officer will have to give a satisfactory explanation for the source of high-value wealth.





The DVAC had initiated a search operation on Thursday on five premises linked to Venkatachalam after registering a case against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.





The DVAC said he had abused his official position by colluding with other officials in committing criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation thereby causing loss to the government.





He is accused of dishonesty issuing consent to operate orders, preventing subordinates from taking action against environmental violations, committing irregularities in recruitments and nepotism in the purchase of items.