Chennai drunk lawyer in Benz triggers vehicle pileup, ivory and deer horns seized from a damaged car

Chennai :

The cops seized the valuables and handed them over to the forest officials for examination. The Anna Square traffic investigation team said Wilson, the driver of the car in which wildlife articles were found, is now admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital.





Police said the accident took place on Casa Major Road around 11 pm on Thursday when a speeding Benz (TN 09 BL 6105) rammed into bikes, cars and an autorickshaw. Madras High Court lawyer SV Radhakrishnan, 57, was driving the car in an intoxicated condition, police added.





The Benz stopped after colliding with a Tata Nano. Wilson, a resident of Egmore, suffered multiple fractures on his leg. His two daughters and their friend who were travelling in the car escaped with minor injuries. Three others travelling in the autorickshaw and two bike riders were also injured.





Soon after the accident, the cops from the Anna Square traffic investigation arrived at the spot and they rescued the injured people and sent them to the GRH and Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital.





As the emergency airbag got activated in the Benz, the lawyer escaped with minor injuries and shock. He told police that he was returning home after attending his friend’s party at YMCA in Nandanam. The police team, while examining the vehicles, found a bag containing ivory pieces and deer horns in Wilson’s car.