Snag-hit, Chennai flight to Andaman makes emergency landing in city

The Chennai-Andaman Air India flight made an emergency landing following a technical snag a few minutes after the take-off on Friday morning.
Chennai: The Air India flight to Andaman departed from Chennai airport with 117 passengers and six cabin crew at 8.40 am. Soon afterwards, the pilot noticed a technical snag in the aircraft and informed the Air Traffic Control. The pilot was asked to make an emergency landing in Chennai and all the arrangements were made to deal with any eventuality. The aircraft landed safely at Chennai airport around 9.40 am and all passengers were offloaded. After it was known that it would take time to rectify the fault, Air India made arrangements to take the passengers to Andaman on another flight.
