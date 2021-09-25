Chennai: College girl’s killer discharged from hospital, remanded in custody

Chennai :

Swetha (22), a resident of Radha Nagar in Chromepet, was stabbed to death by Ramachandran (25) of Guduvanchery near the Tambaram railway station in broad daylight on Thursday. Ramachandran then attempted suicide on the spot but was rescued and admitted to the Chromepet Government Hospital.





Police investigation revealed that they were in a relationship for the past two years. As Swetha started to avoid Ramachandran in the recent past, he planned to kill her and kill self.





On Friday afternoon, Ramachandran was discharged from the hospital and was taken to Selaiyur police station. After completing the formalities at the police station, he was taken to the Tambaram court. He was then remanded in judicial custody and sent to the Saidapet court.





Earlier on Friday morning, Swetha’s body was handed over to her parents after the post-mortem examination. As Ramachandran was also admitted to the same hospital, the police shifted him to another block for safety. Swetha’s family members urged the government to ensure strict punishment to the accused so that at least other girls like her would be safe in future.