Sat, Sep 25, 2021

Chennai police launch work-life balance training session for women personnel

Published: Sep 25,202103:11 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

As part of the women empowerment training programme, the city police on Friday launched a work-life balance training programme for women police personnel.

Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal interacting with women cops at a training programme
Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal interacting with women cops at a training programme
Chennai:
The training session was launched by city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal. 

The course is expected to improve self-image, self-motivation, happiness, health, positive emotions and calmness, beside managing relationship with ease, facing work challenges, work-life balance, time management, etc. 

Each batch would have 76 women personnel and training would be carried out for 64 batches. The training would be conducted to cover more than 4,800 women personnel in the city police. 

During the three-day session, there would be medical check for the attendees.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations