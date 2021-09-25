Laptop theft from cars: Juvenile among 8 held in Chennai

Chennai :

The gang had stolen at least eight laptops and Rs 1.2 lakh from parked cars after breaking the windshields of the vehicles using a rubber band sling and metal balls.





The cops tracked the suspects with the help of the CCTV camera footage as they lifted the bike registration numbers which the suspects used to steal valuables. The arrested were identified as Subramani, 48; Rohan, 24; Tinu Anand, 25; Dineshkumar, 25; Deenadayalan, 22; Kiran Kumar, 23; Rajaram, 29; and a 17-year-old juvenile.





The cops brought them to Chennai and questioned them separately at Tirumangalam and Anna Nagar police stations.





While the seven suspects were sent to Puzhal prison after producing them before a magistrate court in the city, the 17-year-old was sent to a juvenile home.