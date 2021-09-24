State-wide storming operation by TN police nets 450 criminals, 3 guns, 250 sickles

Chennai :

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday night carried out state-wide storming operation and arrested 450 history sheeters, seized 3 country made guns and 250 sickles from them.

The storming operation is reportedly triggered by the beheading incidents in southern Tamil Nadu during the past few weeks. A statement from the State police headquarters on Friday said that the whereabouts of 870 history sheeters and criminals across Tamil Nadu were verified and 450 criminals were arrested. Of them, arrest warrants were pending against as many as 181 persons.

The police had also executed peace bonds - through which good behaviour is promised - with as many as 420 persons.