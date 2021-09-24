Chennai: Class 11 girl jumps to death from 16th floor

Chennai :

The deceased, B Vyjaynthi, was a resident of GKM Colony in Kolathur and Class 11 girl student of a private school in Surapet. It remains a mystery why the girl chose to end her life. The police said she is not known to have any friends in the building from which she jumped.





Around 5.30 pm, security guards of the gated apartment noticed the girl jumping. While she died on the spot, the Korattur police were alerted.





The police found her schoolbag on the 16th floor and her parents’ contact number was retrieved from her notebooks.





Vyjayanthi’s father, Bhaskaran, rushed to the spot and identified the body.





After preliminary inquiries, the police said Vyjayanthi’s school teacher called her parents on Friday (Sept 17) and complained that she was not focusing on her studies.





On Thursday, Bhaskaran accompanied her daughter to school and met her teachers.





A case has been registered and further investigation is on.