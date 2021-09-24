Dug up mud slides into storm water drain, kills worker

Chennai :

The deceased Ranjith of Odisha had been staying in the city for over 10 years and worked as a construction labourer to a contractor named Sendhur Murugan.





Sendhur Murugan, who bagged the contract to construct a stormwater drain near the Integrated Commercial Taxes Office Complex, Chennai (North) Division, to link it to the Buckingham Canal, had deployed about 10 workers including Ranjith to carry out the project.





Around 1.30 pm, the mug dug out to erect the concrete wall suddenly slid back into the pit and Ranjith who was standing on the mud got buried in the pit.





Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Washermenpet and Elephant Gate police rushed to the spot and deployed earthmovers to remove the mud. However, Ranjith had succumbed by then, unable to breathe.





His body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.