Chennai man alleges assault at police station, inspector denies

Chennai :

T Elango of Shenoy Nagar had reportedly worked for officers previously posted in Anna Nagar police district as a driver.





The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when Elango allegedly went to the Corporation Office in Zone 8 at Shenoy Nagar to get community certificates for his two daughters. Elango, who was drunk, parked his two-wheeler on the pathway and picked up an argument with the security guards claiming to be a police constable. Corporation staff intervened and Elango quarrelled with them too after which a patrol vehicle took Elango to Aminjikarai police station for an inquiry.





The inspector said he let Elango off after booking him under Section 75 of the CP Act though he claimed he was working at the police station itself. However, Elango went to the KMC claiming he was attacked at the station.



