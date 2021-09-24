Chennai: Drunk youth smashes grandmom to death with dosa tawa, flees

Chennai :

The deceased Susila of Pasuvanapalayam village was a retired anganwadi worker and his son Ranganathan lives in Vanagaram in the city. Ranganathan’s son Jegan (30), who reached Pasuvanpalayam on Monday, consumed alcohol on Wednesday and demanded money from Susila to buy more liquor.





Since Susila refused, infuriated Jegan allegedly took a heavy dosa tawa and hit Susila on her head before fleeing the spot. Upon hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the spot and found her lying in a pool of blood. On information, Sholavaram police rushed to the spot and retrieved her body to send it to the Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for absconding Jegan.





Construction labourer killed by fellow workers





Meanwhile, Teynampet police arrested two construction labourers for murdering a co-worker by throwing a stone on his head in an argument over wages.





The deceased R Vetrivel (41) lived alone on the pavement after separating from his wife, while the accused S Shankar (45) and B Ragu (40) of Tiruvannamalai worked with Vetrivel at a construction site. On Tuesday night, an argument broke out over wages on Thyagaraya Road and the two attacked Vetrivel and threw a stone on his head before fleeing the spot.





Vetrivel, who had been admitted at the government hospital, died on Thursday. Teynampet police altered attempted murder case into murder and arrested the suspects. They were remanded in judicial custody.