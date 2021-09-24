Nod for non-contact sports in stadia

Considering the request of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the state issued an order permitting conducting outdoor sports competitions for non-contact sports in the stadia.
Chennai: The order given by the Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant to the Sports Department states that as COVID-19 spread has reduced in the state “permission to conduct outdoor sports competitions in respect of non-contact sports in the state belong to the SDAT or non-SDAT stadia by following the standard operating procedure issued by the government.
Conversations