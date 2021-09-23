Youth stabs college girl to death near Tambaram Railway station, tries to kill self

Chennai :

Police said the deceased was identified as M Swetha (25) of Radha Nagar in Chromepet, who was studying Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) at MCC in East Tambaram. Swetha's father Mathialagan is an MTC bus driver. Around 1.30 pm on Thursday, after the college got over, Swetha was walking towards the Tambaram Railway station with a few of her friends. Police said the accused identified as Ramachandran, who was waiting near the Tambaram Railway quarters, intercepted Swetha and started a conversation with her.





The locals said that both of them had a heated argument and suddenly Ramachandran took a knife from his pant pocket and stabbed Swetha on her neck. On hearing her cries, the locals who were near the spot tried to nab Ramachandran. However, the latter threatened them with a knife and tried to kill himself.





On information, the Selaiyur police team who arrived at the spot rushed both of them to the Chromepet government hospital, where Swetha was declared dead. Ramachandran was admitted for treatments in the ICU. The Selaiyur police have registered a case and investigating the reason behind the murder. It looks like an act of jilted man, but the probe is on to find out the reason behind his action, police noted.