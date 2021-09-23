Man alleges custodial torture by inspector for creating ruckus at Corporation office

Chennai :

A 55-year-old man has lodged a complaint that he was attacked by a police inspector at the Aminjikarai police station after he created a ruckus at the Corporation office under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday.

The injured, T Elango of Shenoy Nagar, had reportedly worked for some senior police officials as an acting driver.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when Elango went to the Corporation Office in Zone 8 at Shenoy Nagar to get community certificate for his two daughters. Elango, who was drunk, had allegedly parked his two-wheeler on the pathway and developed an argument with the security guards they asked him to move the bike away. When Corporation staff intervened, Elango quarrelled with them too after which the police control room was alerted. A patrol vehicle reached the spot and took Elango to Aminjikarai police station for an inquiry.

However, inspector, Kirubanithi, allegedly physically assaulted Elango due to which the latter could not fold his fingers. Elango underwent treatment at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and lodged a complaint at Anna Nagar police station.