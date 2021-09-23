Chennai woman relieved of 5.5 sovereigns in Aminjikarai hospital

Chennai :

An unidentified man diverted the attention of elderly woman relieved her of 5.5 sovereigns inside the Ann hospital in Aminjikarai on Wednesday.

The victim, K Lakshmi of Aminjikarai, visited the hospital for a therapy for her knee pain and visited a temple to offer her prayers.

Later, a middle-aged man approached her claiming that an insurance scheme worth Rs 5 lakh is offered to senior citizens in the hospital and took her to the male ward. He then asked her to remove her jewels as the insurance officers might reject her proposal if they see her wearing jewels and excused himself to meet the officers and fled from the spot.

Lakshmi who waited for a long time realised that she was cheated and lodged a complaint at the Aminjikarai police station. A case has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the suspect