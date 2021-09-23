HC directs TN to fix time frame for removal of encroachments near Chitlapakkam Lake

Chennai :

The Madras High Court has sought the State to submit a timeline for removal of encroachments in and around the Chitlapakkam lake which includes constructions put up by institutional bodies and government agencies in the form of solid waste management yard, incinerators and office buildings.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu. before whom the plea moved Arappor Iyakkam came in such regard sought the State to submit a time line for expeditious completion of such exercise.

“It is further represented that the action plan for removal of encroachments by private persons following the prescribed procedure under the relevant laws would also be produced,” the bench recorded.

The bench also sought the State to furnish a report supported by FMB sketch of the entire area of the Chitlapakkam lake with the surrounding lands showing the specific details of occupation by the various persons including the nature of constructions and encroachments still existing and those that have been removed.

Thereafter, the bench on adjourning the case to September 29 also sought the listing of all other pleas relating to encroachments in and around Chitlapakkam lake on the said day.