Thu, Sep 23, 2021

Thief uses car changing registration number, caught during vehicle check

Published: Sep 23,202107:33 AM

A man who stole a car and driving it around after changing the registration number was arrested by Royala Nagar police on Tuesday.

Representative image.
Chennai:
The accused Uthrapathy (41) was secured by Ashok Nagar police during a vehicle check and investigation revealed that the car was stolen from Ramapuram. He was handed over to Royala Nagar police as Shankar (36) of Nesapakkam had lodged a car-missing complaint on August 5. During the inquiry, Uthrapathy admitted that he stole the car and changed the registration number. He was remanded in judicial custody.
