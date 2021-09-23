Thief uses car changing registration number, caught during vehicle check

Chennai :

The accused Uthrapathy (41) was secured by Ashok Nagar police during a vehicle check and investigation revealed that the car was stolen from Ramapuram. He was handed over to Royala Nagar police as Shankar (36) of Nesapakkam had lodged a car-missing complaint on August 5. During the inquiry, Uthrapathy admitted that he stole the car and changed the registration number. He was remanded in judicial custody.