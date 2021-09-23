Man grabs house after taking it on rent, held on woman’s petition

Chennai :

The accused Siva Aravindhan, an advocate, who is part of the lawyers’ wing of BJP Kancheepuram East district, rented the house at Kannappa Nagar extension in 2018 from its owner Leena Fernandez on the promise of monthly payment of Rs 40,000. While Siva Aravindhan promptly paid the rent for four months from March, he defaulted on the payment for the next 11 months, after which the landlord contacted him. Later, Leena found that Siva Aravindhan had leased out the property for Rs 17 lakh and when she demanded the house back he allegedly abused her. Neelankarai police arrested Siva Aravindhan was arrested under three IPC Sections and remanded in judicial custody.