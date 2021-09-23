Allegations fabricated: IPS officer

Chennai :

“The allegations are fabricated with malafide intentions...drafted by a group working against me in the department,” said officer R Dinakaran.





He said his name did not appear anywhere in the original complaint of Rajesh, who alleged that he was kidnapped and tortured by a gang including some cops to grab his properties.





CB-CID registered a case based on the complaint and has been probing, while one Kodambakkam Shri of Hindu Maha Sabha has already been arrested.





“Three months ago, a fresh complaint about the incident got circulated on social media with my name in it. It is clear that the complaint has been drafted to defame me,” said the officer.