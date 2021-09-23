Allegations fabricated: IPS officer

A day after NGO Arappor Iyakkam submitted a representation to the Additional Chief Secretary and DGP demanding a fair investigation into the alleged kidnap and torture of a businessman and inclusion of IPS officer R Dinakaran’s name in the FIR of CB-CID, the officer concerned denied the charges stating his name is unnecessarily being dragged into the case.
Chennai:
“The allegations are fabricated with malafide intentions...drafted by a group working against me in the department,” said officer R Dinakaran.
He said his name did not appear anywhere in the original complaint of Rajesh, who alleged that he was kidnapped and tortured by a gang including some cops to grab his properties.
CB-CID registered a case based on the complaint and has been probing, while one Kodambakkam Shri of Hindu Maha Sabha has already been arrested.
“Three months ago, a fresh complaint about the incident got circulated on social media with my name in it. It is clear that the complaint has been drafted to defame me,” said the officer.
Conversations