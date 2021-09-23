Man from Sharjah lands in Chennai, disappears

Chennai :

The man, Muthu Seeman of Sivaganga was working in a private firm in Sharjah for the past two years. On Friday early morning, Muthu Seeman landed in the Chennai airport on a Saudi Arabia flight. After landing in Chennai, Muthu Seeman had called his father and informed him that he had reached Chennai and would come to Sivaganga soon.





Police said Muthu Seeman did not reach his house till Saturday morning and his mobile phone was also switched off. His father Gnanasekaran came to the Chennai airport and enquired with the security officials. The security officials who checked the passenger’s list confirmed that Muthu Seeman completed the immigration checkup and COVID test and left the airport on Friday morning.





Later on Tuesday evening, Gnanasekaran filed a missing complaint at the airport police station. The police, on checking the CCTV footage, found Muthu Seeman walking out of the airport with his luggage.





The police have registered a case and are trying to trace Muthu Seeman and have forwarded his details to all the local police stations.