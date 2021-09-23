Water supply to be affected in south Chennai

Chennai :

According to a statement by the Metro Water, the 110 million litres per day (MLD) plant would be stopped between 6 am on September 24 and 10 am on September 25 to south Chennai areas like Tiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam, Perungudi, Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Sholinganallur, Injambakkam and Neelankarai and others.





“However, alternative arrangements have been made to supply water during the above period for these areas,” the utility assured in the statement.





The city water manager also requested the public to store sufficient quantity of water use available water judiciously.





Residents may also contact the concerned area engineers through 8144930909 (Mylapore and Mandaveli), 8144930913 (Adyar, Velachery, Besant Nagar and Tiruvanmiyur), 8144930914 (Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Perungudi), and 8144930915 (Injambakkam, Neelankarai and Sholinganallur) for water to be supplied using tanker.