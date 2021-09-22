Kamal Haasan urges Stalin to take legal action against NEET based on AK Rajan's report

Chennai :

He also called for the scrapping of the NEET across the country as it favors only students from affluent sections of society.





In a statement, the actor turned politician said that he has been saying all along that the NEET favors the commercialization of education and the committee's report reiterated it. “It has been pointed out that 90 percent of the students, who underwent private coaching, joined the medical course after the NEET came into force," he noted.





Haasan said that NEET shatters the dreams of the students hailing from poor, rural backgrounds and Tamil medium students aspiring to become doctors. "After NEET, the percentage of Tamil medium students joining medical courses has fallen from 14.44 percent to 1.7 percent and this shows that the test is against social justice”, he said.





He also backed the finding by AK Rajan report stating that Tamil Nadu's medical infrastructure would be lost if NEET continues.





Haasan also stated that NEET is creating a mentality against one's mother tongue and said that it should be removed not only from Tamil Nadu but the whole of India. “As per the recommendation of the committee, I urge the Chief Minister to take appropriate legal course of action,” he further said.