Made in Tamil Nadu should reverberate across the world, says Stalin

Chennai :

Presiding over the state industry department organised “Export conclave” during which MoUs worth Rs 2,120 crore were exchanged in the city, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu is capable of growing manifold in terms of exports if one were to factor in the State’s resources and versatility.” Stating that a majority of goods were exported to a few select countries, the Chief Minister said, “We say Made in India in every nook and cranny of the world. Likewise, the idea of Made in Tamil Nadu should echo across the globe. It is not just my desire, but our goal. The path of our government would be in achieving that goal.”

Recalling the one trillion US dollar economy target set for the State before 2030, Stalin said, “To achieve the one trillion US $ economy, our exports should be increased from existing 26 billion US $ to 100 billion US $ before 2030.”





Stating that the government was working day and night to overcome the challenge of making Tamil Nadu a hub of enormous growth in the global trade map, Stalin appealed to the public and private sector undertakings to work in tandem to achieve the target. Adding that industrial growth was not the growth of a sector, but the overall growth of the State and the country, Stalin said, “Growth of the industrial sector means every sector is growing,” asking officials to organise more such conclaves in the State, especially in districts other than Chennai.





During the conclave, Stalin released Tamil Nadu Exports Promotion Strategy and MSME exporters handbook. MoUs worth Rs 2, 120.54 crore were signed with 24 industry partners during the conclave. He also handed over allotment orders to the first two companies proposed to come up in Polymer Park. Of the 24 MoUs, which generate employment for 41,695 persons, 14 were 100% export-oriented units with a cumulative investment of Rs 1880.54 crore. The remaining 10 MoUs which would provide employment for 2,545 persons, were signed on behalf of the MSME department.