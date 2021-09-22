3 killed as share auto rickshaw rams into GST road median in Chennai

Chennai :

A share autorickshaw from Tambaram was heading towards the Perungalathur bus stop with eight passengers on Tuesday. Around 10.30 pm, the driver, when speeding on the GST road made a sudden turn to avoid ramming into the private bus. However, he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the median, and turned turtle on the road. On the impact, Issac Raj (51), a pastor from Cuddalore, Sundar Raj (31), and Nagamuthu (36) of Pondicherry died on the spot with grievous injuries.





Police said Ezhumalai, Anand Kumar, Rajinikanth two others, who suffered injuries, were taken to the Chromepet government hospital, and from there Anand Kumar and Rajinikanth were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Police said Nagamuthu was planning to get married next month and came to Chennai to visit his relative and was on his way to Perungalathur to board the bus to Pondicherry. The Chromepet traffic investigation police have registered a case and the search is on to nab the share auto driver who is missing.