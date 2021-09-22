Over 38,000 Chennai streets free from infection, active cases spread across 900 streets

Chennai :

Even as the number of daily COVID-19 cases have been crossing 200 for the past few days, all the active cases in the city are spread in less than 900 streets. More than 38,500 streets in the city are free from the infection.

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 864 streets across the city had positive cases as on September 19, when the city had 1,786 active cases. Of the 864 streets, 747 streets had less than three cases. The remaining streets had three or more cases.

The city has as many as 39,537 streets and roads, of which 38,673 streets are free from the infection. On September 19, only one street, which is in Vepery, had more than 10 cases with 12 cases.

Of the total streets with active cases, 144 streets are in Teynampet zone, which is the highest. Kodambakkam and Alandur have 90 and 68 streets with active cases.

As on June 3, the city had as many as 365 streets with more than 10 cases and 4,460 streets with at least one case. On May 17, during the peak of the second wave, more than 6,600 streets had at least one active case and 890 streets had more than 10 cases.

As per the data released by the civic body, the city had as many as 2,055 active cases on Wednesday. "During the last three days, the number of active cases has increased by around 300. The number of streets with cases also increased slightly in three days," an official said.

Meanwhile, 10 zones, among 15 zones, have more than 100 active cases with two zones having more than 200 cases. A few days ago, only five zones had more than 100 active cases.