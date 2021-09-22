Several flights diverted to Bengaluru due to heavy downpour in Chennai

Chennai :

Passengers at the Chennai airport were severely affected by the sudden downpour at midnight. The Dubai and Doha flights returned to Bengaluru as they were unable to land at the Chennai airport at midnight.

In addition, 9 international flights scheduled to depart from Chennai were delayed and passengers suffered severely. Chennai and suburbs witnessed heavy rains with thunder and lightning from midnight to early morning on Wednesday.

A Qatar Airlines flight carrying 147 passengers from Doha, which arrived in Chennai at 2.20 am today, was diverted to Bengaluru as it could not land in Chennai. Similarly, an Emirates Airlines flight with 133 passengers from Dubai, which was about to arrive in Chennai at 2.40 am, returned to Bengaluru

Also, the Indigo Airlines flight from Dubai to Chennai at 3.10 am and the Sri Lankan Airlines flight from Colombo at 3.25 am were hovering in the air for a long time without landing in Chennai. Nine other international flights scheduled to depart from Chennai, including Singapore, Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Colombo, were delayed by more than 3 hours.

After the rain stopped at 4 am in the morning, the flights to Bengaluru returned to Chennai.