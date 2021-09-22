Ex-civic official faces probe for illegal assets worth Rs 39 lakh

Chennai :

Most of the acquisitions by the accused official, A Ulaganathan, and his wife were between 2011 and 2017, and hence thus it was chosen as the tentative check period.





Ulaganathan was working as junior engineer in Kancheepuram Municipality in 2012. Prior to that, he worked as junior engineer in Arni municipality in Tiruvannamalai from 2004 to 2011, Kancheepuram in 2012 and Nellikuppam in 2013. He then served as an engineer from 2014 to 2016 in Tiruvathipuram municipality, and held additional charge of the Commissioner of that municipality. Later, he worked as assistant engineer in Vellore Municipality.





The DVAC has also cited his wife, working in a private company as a cashier, as an accused. In the beginning of check period, the two had assets worth Rs 2.81 lakh, which ballooned to Rs 86.6 lakh by the end of check period. After calculating the expenses, genuine income and saving, the DVAC pegged the value of the official’s disproportionate assets at Rs 39.5 lakh.