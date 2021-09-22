Man surrenders after bid to rob six ATMs fails

Chennai :

The accused, identified as Seshadri of Prakash Nagar in Tirunindravur, was a real estate agent. Police said he decided to burgle ATMs after suffering loss in the business in the last two years due to COVID and lockdown.





On Monday night, Seshadri consumed liquor and went to a nearby ATM with a hammer in hand. He broke the ATM, but was not able to access the cash chest. He then moved to the next ATM, but the result was the same. In the end, Seshadri damaged six ATMs of Canara Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank on CTH Road.





After failing to succeed despite repeated attempts, Seshadri went to Tirunindravur police station with the hammer and confessed about his vain bid. The officials at the station secured him and seized the hammer. A case was registered and further investigation is on.