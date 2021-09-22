Add IPS officer’s name in kidnap case: Activists

Chennai :

“We are drafting this representation to bring to your notice of the criminal complaint lodged by Rajesh, who was a victim of kidnap, assault and extreme police torture by the people in the police force in 2019,” Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation said in this representation to Home Secretary SK Prabhakar.





He said the FIR was registered against 10 persons, including six police officials and an Assistant Commissioner in June 2021. The allegation of kidnap and torture by police officials to grab properties should be seen as one of extreme public importance, as such criminal elements in the police force can create extreme havoc in the lives of ordinary citizens whom they are supposed to protect, he added in the letter.





“Apart from those on whom the complaint has been raised, it is extremely important to note that senior IPS officer R Dinakaran, who is in service, has been named in the complaint for his active role in doing the above. It is shocking that the CB-CID, which registered the FIR and is investigating, has not included his name in the FIR or additional FIR in spite the complainant clearly mentioning his name in the complaint,” Jayaram said.





He urged the State government to immediately add Dinakaran’s name in the additional FIR, suspend the officer until the investigation of the case was over, and ensure fair investigation.