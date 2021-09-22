Inquiry ordered into traffic cop’s viral video

Chennai :

“Action will be initiated based on the report,” added the official. A couple of videos of constable Krishnakumar of the Koyambedu traffic police station abusing his neighbour over parking vehicles and damaging a two-wheeler circulated on social media on Monday. In one of the videos, he flashed his private parts at those capturing them on phone. Though it is not clear when the incident happened, the Ambattur police are conducting an inquiry.