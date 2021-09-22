Rs 60,000 taken away from offering boxes of 2 temples in Maduranthagam

Chennai :

The incident was at Karunakaravalagam village in Maduranthagam. In the morning, the villagers noticed the main door of the Vinayagar temple and the Renuka Prameswari temple broken. The police said both the temples are located in the main area in the village and yet the intruders managed to break open the door and take away rs 60,000. The police said it was well-planned and the power supply to the temple was cut off.





In Kilamur village of Maduranthagam, unidentified men took away a three 3-foot Mulavar stone idol from the Perumal temple. The police said there were few silver ornaments near the idol but it was left untouched. Sources said the ornaments were ignored as the looters were unaware of its value.





The Maduranthagam and Melmaruvathur police have registered cases and further inquiry is on.