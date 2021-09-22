Trio on bike escapes with truck driver’s phone

Chennai :

The victim, M Michael of Kanniyakumari, who reached Koyambedu with a truck of pineapples, was walking on B Road when three men on a bike approached him and requested to borrow his phone to make a call. After receiving the phone, they escaped from the spot. Based on his complaint, the Koyambedu police registered a case.





In another incident, a 29-year-old woman was relieved of 1.5 sovereigns by a bike-borne duo in Vadapalani on Monday night. The victim, P Gayathri of Azhagiri Nagar, was walking to the nearby shop when the incident happened. The Vadapalani police are investigating the incident.





Robbery accused arrested in Semmanchery





Nearly six months after a woman was robbed of 5.5 sovereigns by a bike-borne duo at knifepoint on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR), the Semmanchery police arrested the suspects.





The accused were identified as B Vignesh (28) of T Nagar and M Santhoshkumar (22) of Kannagi Nagar and the robbed jewel was seized from them. The victim, S Bhuvaneshwari (22) of Sholinganallur, was robbed on OMR on March 3, the police said.





In a similar case, The Elephant Gate police arrested a four-member gang who robbed a pedestrian in their jurisdiction on Sunday night. The accused were identified as R Dhanasekar (42), M Vadivel (45), S Raj (22) and M Sathishkumar (26). Among the accused, Dhanasekar is a murder accused and Vadivel has an attempted murder case pending against him. All four were remanded in judicial custody.





Snatcher chased and caught





A 23-year-old man who tried to flee after snatching a phone from a pedestrian on Poonamallee High Road was chased and caught by passers-by and handed over to the Kilpauk police.





The accused was identified as K Ajith (23) of Ambattur and a two-wheeler was seized from him. The victim, Shahul Hameed (40) of Thoothukudi, a real estate agent, was talking on the phone in front of a hotel where he has been staying on Monday afternoon when the accused snatched the phone and tried to flee on a two-wheeler. After Shahul raised an alarm, Ajith abanded the bike and tried to run but in vain as he was secured by passersby. He was handed over to the Kilpauk police and remanded in judicial custody.