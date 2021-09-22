Govt staff held for suicide abetment

Chennai :

Of the two arrested, Paramasivam is a government staff while Selvakumar is a mediator from Andipatti. The police had already arrested a real estate agent in Choolaimedu, Pazhanikumar, after the victim, Balakrishnan, immolated self in front of Pazhanikumar ‘s house a few weeks ago. The trio received Rs 23 lakh from Balakrishnan of Theni on the promise of getting him a job at the Tangedco. While they returned Rs 13 lakh, Pazhanikumar allegedly verbally abused Balakrishnan and humiliated him when the latter reached Pazhanikumar’s residence to demand the remaining sum.





Dejected Balakrishnan doused himself with an inflammable liquid and set himself on fire. Pazhanikumar himself took Balakrishnan to the KMC, but the latter died the next day.