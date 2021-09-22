60-year-old woman dies at airport

Chennai :

The deceased, identified as Fathima, had some health complications. Officials said she had decided to undergo Ayurvedic treatment for her trouble, and had booked an appointment at a hospital in Kerala. Around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, Fathima and her husband Peer Mohamed landed at Chennai airport. They were scheduled to board an Indigo Airlines flight to Coimbatore at 6.15 pm and proceed to Kerala from there.





Police said Fathima suddenly became unconscious and collapsed. The medical personnel at the airport were immediately alerted. A team that came to the spot to attend to her said Fathima died due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The Airport police sent her body for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. They have also registered a case.