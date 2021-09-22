Docs seek to encourage bloodstem cell donation

Chennai :

Bone marrow transplant is a procedure in which liquid marrow, where the body’s blood-forming cells are generated, are drawn from both sides of the back of one’s pelvic bone with the help of a needle.





“The donor hardly feels any pain, as the procedure is conducted under anaesthesia. When transplanted on the patient’s body, the liquid marrow helps the body to deal with cancer cells and replace them with healthy cells, increasing the chances of recovery. For many leukaemia patients, bone marrow transplant is an important part of the treatment to overcome the disease,” said Dr Deenadayalan, senior consultant and clinical lead, Clinical Haemato Oncology, Rela Hospital.





However, against the required number, bone marrow transplantations are as low as about 3-5 per cent. “There is a rising incidence of blood cancer and other blood disorders like thalassemia and aplastic anemia. For many of them, bone marrow transplantation is the only hope. But currently, bone marrow donation is very low and slow in the State,” added Dr Deenadayalan.





Doctors said that there are misconceptions about bone marrow donation and transplantations, as it is thought to be dangerous for the donor.





“Bone marrow donation is thought to be related to spinal cord, and not many people know of the procedure itself. They think the donor might lose their own bone marrow like in the case of organ donations. There needs to be a more popularised public health programme to encourage stem cell donation,” said Dr Krishna Kumar, senior oncology consultant.